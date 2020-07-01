NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) The National Archives, NA, part of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, held a remote international dialogue session, entitled, The Future of Archives in a Post-COVID-19 Era."

The session addressed the world of archiving before the coronavirus pandemic, the current challenges facing archives around the world, and the work of archives in preserving history and heritage for future generations.

The virtual session was attended by Abdulla Al Raisi, Director-General of the NA, David Fricker, President of the Paris-based International Council of Archives, ICA, and Director-General of the Australian National Archives, Jeff James, CEO and Director-General of the British National Archives, and Dr. M. Taufik, Director General of National Archives of Indonesia.

During the virtual session, Al Raisi spoke about the UAE’s experience in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that the country’s true digital transformation began two decades ago, adding that before the pandemic, the NA emphasised the continuity of business and adopted remote work to enable its employees to complete their duties remotely.

The NA has harnessed all its efforts during the current period to document the ideal Emirati model of managing crises and facing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the efforts of Emirati doctors to counter the virus.

James highlighted the importance of preserving historic files and documents and the digital documentation process of decision-making authorities while pointing out the importance of enlarging the scope of remote communication, as well as research, innovation and providing future generations with knowledge.

Dr. M. Taufik spoke about the challenges faced by the Indonesian National Archives during the coronavirus pandemic and its keenness to preserve historic knowledge, train its staff on the use of modern technologies, and converting traditional documents into digital documents.

"During this time, the archival reading room is closed and continued to offer virtual services. Reference services is still available via email and telephone reference support though responses might be delayed. Restoration of the National Land Office of Bekasi City records, after Jakarta and surrounding areas hit by new year flooding, which has been taking place since January 8, has been suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The transfer of paper archives to the national archives had been suspended during a pandemic health crisis. Archival education and training for records and archives professions also demands a change in learning methods from classical learning to distance learning,"he said.

At the end of the webinar, which was moderated by Dr. Ian Wilson, Former President of the ICA, the participants addressed key topics related to the digital transformation of documents.

Al Raisi also highlighted the importance of digital archives in the Arab Gulf, which contains thousands of historic documents, noting that the NA enables everyone to freely access its documents online, and stressing the importance of constant communication and exchanging expertise.