NA Receives Historic Documents From Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The National Archives (NA) received 251 boxes of historical documents from the central archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as part of the keenness of both sides to perform their national role.

The NA expressed its happiness at receiving the documents, including data and information about the ministry’s efforts to establish foreign relations following the formation of the UAE.

On the occasion, Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Executive Director of the NA, highlighted the importance of preserving this part of the nation's memory and making it available to scholars and people interested in the history of the UAE and the Gulf region thanking the ministry for the valuable documents.

Abdullah Mohamed Al-Blooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, lauded the work of the NA’s "e Preservation and Restoration Centre" and thanked the NA for cooperating with the ministry’s "Documents and Archiving Department."

Hamad Al Mutairi, Director of Archives Administration at the NA, said the NA is keen to implement the highest quality standards across all stages of archiving the ministry’s documents.

