NAFFCO Contributes AED1 Million To Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) NAFFCO, a Dubai-based company specialised is producing and supplying life safety solution, has announced a contribution of AED1 million to support the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 to mitigate the health, economic and social challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

NAFFCO’s contribution reflects its keenness to support the precautionary measures to counter the spread of COVID-19. Through its gesture, it seeks to support vital emergency needs during this period, NAFFCO said on Wednesday.

The fund is launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department praised the positive response of the private sector to the fund. It added that the strong response from the private and public sectors to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 supports the leadership’s directives to extend humanitarian assistance to those affected by the repercussions of the pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

