‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The electronic linkage project between the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness council, Nafis, has provided Emiratis employed in the private sector with pivotal insurance and pension benefits.

As a result of the robust exchange mechanism and the electronic link between both entities, 71,510 Emiratis have been registered with the GPSSA and are benefiting from the services offered by Nafis.

The Nafis programme was initially introduced as part of the government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ to accelerate the development journey of the UAE by providing beneficial services and initiatives to Emiratis, one of which includes GPSSA’s insurance coverage and pension benefits for male and female Emiratis employed in the private sector or for those who are looking to secure positions in the private sector (including free zones, banks, financial and insurance sectors).

To encourage the Federal cause behind Nafis, the GPSSA launched several campaigns in the past to familiarise Emiratis with the benefits of the programme.

To qualify for NAFIS, applicants must earn a salary of up to AED30,000 from a private sector entity (excluding local or federal government employers).

Nafis provides an active pension contribution plan through the GPSSA, given that individuals register within the first month of their employment, and that their salaries are paid through the wage protection system or any other official payment method.

The first step to access the insurance benefits under GPSSA’s social insurance system and Nafis programme benefits is to register insured individuals with the authority once they meet the enrollment conditions.

These conditions include being between the ages of 18 to 60, being medically fit upon appointment based on an accredited health report issued by a certified medical provider approved by the GPSSA, and being a UAE national, including individuals who obtain the UAE nationality at any time.