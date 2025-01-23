‘NAFIS’ Supports Registration Process Of 71,510 Emiratis In Private Sector: GPSSA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:32 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The electronic linkage project between the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and the Emirati Human Resources Competitiveness council, Nafis, has provided Emiratis employed in the private sector with pivotal insurance and pension benefits.
As a result of the robust exchange mechanism and the electronic link between both entities, 71,510 Emiratis have been registered with the GPSSA and are benefiting from the services offered by Nafis.
The Nafis programme was initially introduced as part of the government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ to accelerate the development journey of the UAE by providing beneficial services and initiatives to Emiratis, one of which includes GPSSA’s insurance coverage and pension benefits for male and female Emiratis employed in the private sector or for those who are looking to secure positions in the private sector (including free zones, banks, financial and insurance sectors).
To encourage the Federal cause behind Nafis, the GPSSA launched several campaigns in the past to familiarise Emiratis with the benefits of the programme.
To qualify for NAFIS, applicants must earn a salary of up to AED30,000 from a private sector entity (excluding local or federal government employers).
Nafis provides an active pension contribution plan through the GPSSA, given that individuals register within the first month of their employment, and that their salaries are paid through the wage protection system or any other official payment method.
The first step to access the insurance benefits under GPSSA’s social insurance system and Nafis programme benefits is to register insured individuals with the authority once they meet the enrollment conditions.
These conditions include being between the ages of 18 to 60, being medically fit upon appointment based on an accredited health report issued by a certified medical provider approved by the GPSSA, and being a UAE national, including individuals who obtain the UAE nationality at any time.
Recent Stories
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 15
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone
More Stories From Middle East
-
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week2 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report3 minutes ago
-
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI3 minutes ago
-
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 20253 minutes ago
-
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra3 minutes ago
-
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare3 minutes ago
-
‘NAFIS’ supports registration process of 71,510 Emiratis in private sector: GPSSA3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week to take place on April 154 minutes ago
-
GCAA achieves 7 awards at Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards4 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss strategic relations over phone4 minutes ago