Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful personal brand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) Egyptian billionaire businessman and influential entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris discussed how to build a successful personal brand. Sawiris, who has a digital following of more than 10 million and 600,000 people, highlighted that succeeding at work or within a company is often an important prelude to building a strong and distinctive individual identity in an era of accelerating digital communication.

The session, titled Being the Brand, was moderated by leading Emirati entrepreneur and content creator Anas Bukhash. It took place during the third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy. Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit is hosted in the UAE from 11 to 13 January at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future under the theme “Content for Good”. It brings together over 15,000 content creators and influencers, more than 420 speakers, and 125 CEOs and global experts.

Reflecting on one of the key factors behind the success of his business, Sawiris emphasised the importance of being approachable to the public. He stated: “I’m very approachable to people, and they consider me a people’s man. This is because when I walk in the street and I am stopped by anyone, I answer. If people ask me for something that I am able to do, I do it. Being approachable helped me create a personal, humanistic brand.

This, of course, helped me in my business.”

He also emphasised the crucial importance of using one’s time effectively and investing it in conducive matters. Sawiris stated: “The one quality in life that is always diminishing is time. We are all on a limited timeline. Why waste it on something negative?”

He added: “I’m a fast decision-maker. When I approach a business matter, I am very aware that I have to do things very fast in order to be successful.” In most business transactions, he continued, time is of the essence. “When you’re working on something important, do not let it drag. Go do it very fast.”

When asked if he supports associating one’s name with their business, Sawiris responded: “Yes, for sure. People like to feel the human element in a brand.” He advised budding entrepreneurs, however, to associate themselves with their brands once they become successful. “After the first signs of success, it’s good to associate your name with your brand,” he stated.

He also reflected on what continues to motivate him to work today. He stated: “First, it is important for one’s mind to stay busy. The more you work, the more you stimulate your mind. The second reason that keeps me motivated is feeling that I still have something to give.”

Sawiris noted that he is committed to ensuring that his business spreads happiness among people, stating: “I am happy when people are happy. Happiness spreads when you share what you have.”

