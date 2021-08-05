Nahayan Bin Mubarak Conveys UAE Leaders' Congratulations To Iranian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, headed the UAE delegation to the Iranian capital, Tehran, to congratulate the elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on assuming his position as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the sincere congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to President Raisi.