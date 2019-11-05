Nahayn bin Mubarak receives Senegalese President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Monday received President Macky Sall of Senegal and his accompanying delegation.

At the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan and President Sall discussed means of fostering aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the region.

Sheikh Nahyan also re-reiterated the UAE's keenness to strengthen ties with Senegal.

President Sall, in turn, praised the UAE's comprehensive civilisational renaissance thanks to the vision of its leadership, wishing it further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Ibrahima Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE, members of the Embassy and a number of officials.