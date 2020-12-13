UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador Discuss Expanding Cooperation

Sun 13th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his palace Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UAE Javid Ahmad.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nayhan and the Afghan ambassador discussed the distinguished relations between the UAE and Afghanistan and stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields to mirror the overall strategic partnership.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to develop cooperation and ties with countries throughout the world to boost tolerance, coexistence and solidarity, as well as expand the principles of human fraternity, which are the values that the UAE adopts in its relations with all countries.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the relations between the UAE and Afghanistan are well-established and witnessing ongoing development, thanks to the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries, in order to achieve the aspirations of their peoples.

In turn, Ahmad emphasised his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE in the interests of the two friendly countries, praising the role of the UAE and its global pioneering efforts in laying the foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence by launching initiatives aimed at promoting stability and prosperity worldwide.

The Afghan ambassador praised the UAE's humanitarian and development efforts worldwide, especially those provided for the Afghan people, which reflects the Emirati principles of human solidarity and the spread of goodness throughout the world, which remains an inspiring role model for global giving.

