UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends 'Africa Day' Reception

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Africa Day' reception

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday attended the reception hosted by ambassadors of African countries accredited to the UAE on the occasion of 'Africa Day' 2018 marking the 56th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity.

The ceremony was attended by members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, members of the African communities residing in the country, as well as a number of officials and businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we, in the UAE, believe that tolerance is in the heart of every successful nation." He also expressed his confidence that economic and cultural cooperation between the UAE and African countries will grow.

Sheikh Nahyan hailed the African unity which contributed to the establishment of joint African action in all fields and the African Vision 2063 - which aims to promote the African continent to realise the actual needs of African countries and peoples.

In turn, Saleh Attia, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corp in the UAE praised the generous care of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the diplomatic missions and the great interest they receive from all institutions in the country.

He added that Africa Day is an annual occasion to commemorate the signing of the agreement on the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity on 25th May, 1963, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Ambassador Attia said that Africa Day symbolises the struggle of the African peoples for the liberation and development, noting that the celebration of the 56th anniversary of the founding of the African Union is an important occasion to all Africans.

The Algerian Ambassador on behalf of all African missions thanked the UAE government and leadership for their continuous care and support.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, an exhibition of traditional products and paintings was also held which reflected the richness and diversity of African cultural heritage.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Addis Ababa Algeria May 2018 All From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Following PML-N and PPP, ANP demands increase in s ..

4 minutes ago

Post Balakot, Indian Navy kept hunting for missing ..

12 minutes ago

Georgia to Hold Proportional Parliamentary Electio ..

2 minutes ago

Inauguration of biodegradable shop at Timerara

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with gains 24 June 2019

21 seconds ago

Russian Central Military District Faces Operationa ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.