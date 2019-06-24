Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Africa Day' reception

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday attended the reception hosted by ambassadors of African countries accredited to the UAE on the occasion of 'Africa Day' 2018 marking the 56th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity.

The ceremony was attended by members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, members of the African communities residing in the country, as well as a number of officials and businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we, in the UAE, believe that tolerance is in the heart of every successful nation." He also expressed his confidence that economic and cultural cooperation between the UAE and African countries will grow.

Sheikh Nahyan hailed the African unity which contributed to the establishment of joint African action in all fields and the African Vision 2063 - which aims to promote the African continent to realise the actual needs of African countries and peoples.

In turn, Saleh Attia, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE, and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corp in the UAE praised the generous care of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the diplomatic missions and the great interest they receive from all institutions in the country.

He added that Africa Day is an annual occasion to commemorate the signing of the agreement on the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity on 25th May, 1963, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Ambassador Attia said that Africa Day symbolises the struggle of the African peoples for the liberation and development, noting that the celebration of the 56th anniversary of the founding of the African Union is an important occasion to all Africans.

The Algerian Ambassador on behalf of all African missions thanked the UAE government and leadership for their continuous care and support.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, an exhibition of traditional products and paintings was also held which reflected the richness and diversity of African cultural heritage.