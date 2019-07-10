UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Al Fahim Award Ceremony

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Al Fahim Award ceremony

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Wednesday attended a ceremony organised by Abdul Jalil bin Mohammed Al Fahim Award for Scientific Excellence, to honour 22 distinguished students of Applied Technology High Schools and the Secondary Technical Schools for academic year 2018/2019, at Al Bateen Majlis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Wednesday attended a ceremony organised by Abdul Jalil bin Mohammed Al Fahim Award for Scientific Excellence, to honour 22 distinguished students of Applied Technology High Schools and the Secondary Technical Schools for academic year 2018/2019, at Al Bateen Majlis.

Also present were Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Award's board of Trustees, Eisa Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, member of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of Abdul Jalil Al Fahim & Family Endowment Fund, Dr.

Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute, ADVETI; Dr. Ahmad Alawar, Managing Director of Institute of Applied Technology, IAT; and parents of the top-achievers.

Eisa bin Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said the award aims to encourage Emirati students to take technical and technological specialisations to meet demand for these kinds of jobs in the local labour market.

Related Topics

Technology Education Abu Dhabi Market Family Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

7 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

7 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

7 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar thinks India did not bat well enough ..

7 minutes ago

GMIS discusses opportunities, challenges facing wo ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.