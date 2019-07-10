Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Al Fahim Award ceremony

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Wednesday attended a ceremony organised by Abdul Jalil bin Mohammed Al Fahim Award for Scientific Excellence, to honour 22 distinguished students of Applied Technology High Schools and the Secondary Technical Schools for academic year 2018/2019, at Al Bateen Majlis.

Also present were Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Award's board of Trustees, Eisa Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, member of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of Abdul Jalil Al Fahim & Family Endowment Fund, Dr.

Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Vocational education and Training Institute, ADVETI; Dr. Ahmad Alawar, Managing Director of Institute of Applied Technology, IAT; and parents of the top-achievers.

Eisa bin Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said the award aims to encourage Emirati students to take technical and technological specialisations to meet demand for these kinds of jobs in the local labour market.