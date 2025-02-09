Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Birzeit University held a special event in the UAE to commemorate its 100th anniversary. The event was hosted by “SEE Institute” at The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The celebration was attended by a distinguished group of officials and supporters, led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside Dr. Talal Shahwan, President of Birzeit University; Mohammed Asaad, Consul General of the State of Palestine in Dubai; Saad Ghazal, Deputy Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai; Abdul Jabbar Odeh, Birzeit University Ambassador in the UAE; Sa’d Abdul Hadi; and Dr. Lina Barakat from the university’s board of Trustees.

This event marked the first time such a celebration was held outside Palestine, honouring the legacy of Birzeit University, which was founded in 1924 as an elementary school for girls before evolving into one of the leading academic institutions in the Arab world. The university has remained steadfast in its mission to empower Palestinian youth and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and research.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak praised the university's remarkable journey, stating, “I am pleased to express our unwavering support for this university, which has demonstrated resilience, determination, and a clear sense of purpose. Birzeit University plays a pivotal role in preserving Palestinian identity, shaping national consciousness, and fostering a deep sense of belonging. Despite the many challenges it faces, it remains a prestigious institution ranked among the top universities globally. It is dedicated to serving its students, addressing national issues, and advancing knowledge while maintaining strong ties with various sectors of Palestinian society. The university enjoys great credibility both within and beyond Palestine and is widely respected by academic institutions across the region and the world.”

He further emphasised, "Speaking about Birzeit University and its sister Palestinian universities is, in fact, a discussion about the future. It is about the resilience of the Palestinian people in shaping their destiny and the role of its youth in defining its course. I am delighted to congratulate Birzeit University on its centennial celebrations and to extend my deep appreciation for its rich history of achievements. I also extend my sincere gratitude to everyone associated with the university, its leaders, faculty, students, and alumni, affirming our collective commitment to its noble mission. The university’s centennial is a historic milestone that inspires reflection and pride, urging us to look ahead with confidence and optimism. We reaffirm that this institution will continue to be a beacon of knowledge and progress, adapting to the evolving needs of its society and playing a significant role in realizing the aspirations of the Palestinian people for dignity, prosperity, and advancement.

"

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak also highlighted the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine, stating, “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, consistently stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, striving to provide all forms of support across various fields. We deeply appreciate the efforts of institutions that serve the Palestinian society, and Birzeit University stands as a prime example of a distinguished national institution dedicated to individual empowerment, societal progress, and the promotion of shared human values worldwide.”

Dr. Talal Shahwan emphasised the significance of the centennial celebration, highlighting the university’s legacy of resilience and determination since its founding. He stated, “Birzeit University is not just an educational institution; it is a symbol of perseverance and resolve. We believe that education should be deeply connected to lived realities, reinforce Palestinian culture, and safeguard our collective memory. Our mission is to foster an academic environment that encourages free thought and diversity, where students can express themselves and develop their ideas freely.”

Dr. Shahwan also underscored the importance of scientific research, noting that, “Research is a tool for transformation, enabling us to address challenges and create innovative solutions to the issues we face. Our goal is to advance research that improves everyday life and contributes to the broader pursuit of knowledge.”

He expressed gratitude to Faris Saeed for hosting the event, stating, "We extend our deepest appreciation to him, as well as to everyone who contributed to organising this celebration. Your generosity and commitment are truly commendable."

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Birzeit University, represented by its President Dr. Talal Shahwan, members of its Board of Trustees, alumni, and attendees, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his presence and inspiring remarks.

The university emphasised that his participation and message of support reflect the UAE’s dedication to fostering strong fraternal ties with Palestine and its commitment to education and knowledge development in the Arab world.

Additionally, Birzeit University extended its sincere appreciation to the UAE’s leadership for hosting this milestone event, recognising the UAE’s role in championing academic institutions and promoting education and innovation across the region.