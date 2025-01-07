Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas Celebrations In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Several intellectual, religious, diplomatic, and community leaders attended the event.

In his speech during the event, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak expressed his hope that the new year will be a year of goodwill, security and happiness in the world.

He said, "As I share with you the joy of this glorious occasion, I am delighted to celebrate tonight the strong ties between the UAE and Egypt. As you know, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we take great pride in the contributions of the Egyptian community in every field."

He added, "We always cherish our strong bond of fraternity, love, and joy with Egypt, its leadership, and its people.

In the UAE, we extend our heartfelt wishes for Egypt’s continued prosperity, progress, and growth under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas here in Abu Dhabi, I am honoured to convey, on your behalf, warm congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the new year. I also express our deep appreciation for their unwavering commitment to fostering the robust and constructive relationship between Egypt and the UAE."

The Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence also emphasised the UAE's commitment to ensuring a dignified life for all residents, regardless of their religions and beliefs, within a framework of tolerance, coexistence, and steadfast adherence to the values of fraternity, communication, and collective effort for the benefit of all.

