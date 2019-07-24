UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Egyptian Embassy Reception On Revolution Day

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Embassy reception on Revolution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday attended a reception hosted by Sherif Mohamed Al Bedewi, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the 23rd July Revolution.

In his statement, the Egyptian Ambassador thanked the UAE for unlimited support to the Egyptian people.

He praised the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the excellent and growing relations between the UAE and Egypt.

He paid tribute to the UAE leadership for their support to Egypt and their keenness to develop ties between the two brotherly countries.

Also present were a number of senior officials and heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE July

Recent Stories

Domestic Violence case: Court approves Mohsin Abba ..

17 minutes ago

Global economic growth remains strong

21 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 2nd meeting of Ministry of P ..

30 minutes ago

Indonesian envoy says Sheikh Mohamed&#039;s visit ..

30 minutes ago

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

24 minutes ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.