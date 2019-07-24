Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Embassy reception on Revolution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, yesterday attended a reception hosted by Sherif Mohamed Al Bedewi, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the 23rd July Revolution.

In his statement, the Egyptian Ambassador thanked the UAE for unlimited support to the Egyptian people.

He praised the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the excellent and growing relations between the UAE and Egypt.

He paid tribute to the UAE leadership for their support to Egypt and their keenness to develop ties between the two brotherly countries.

Also present were a number of senior officials and heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.