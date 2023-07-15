Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends French Embassy's Reception On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended on Friday a reception hosted by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE on the occasion of his country's National Day (Bastille Day).

The event, held in Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences, was attended by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE and several members of the French community in the country.

On the occasion, the French Ambassador emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between his country and the UAE and the constant keenness to enhance cooperation in all fields, praising the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

