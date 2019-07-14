UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends French Embassy's Reception

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French embassy's reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th July 2019 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended this evening a reception hosted by Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, to celebrate his country's national day (Bastille Day) anniversary.

The reception, held at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE and members of the French community in the country.

Ambassador Pouille praised the excellent relations between the UAE and France in all fields. He said the UAE is France's second largest trading partner in the middle East.

Related Topics

France UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Middle East July 2019 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

31 minutes ago

Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch &quot;Cultu ..

31 minutes ago

DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

1 hour ago

New UAE space law in final publishing stage: Moham ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi clinch world endurance crown in Pol ..

1 hour ago

ICA adopts Cabinet Resolution allowing foreign wor ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.