(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th July 2019 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended this evening a reception hosted by Ludovic Pouille, French Ambassador to the UAE, to celebrate his country's national day (Bastille Day) anniversary.

The reception, held at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited in the UAE and members of the French community in the country.

Ambassador Pouille praised the excellent relations between the UAE and France in all fields. He said the UAE is France's second largest trading partner in the middle East.