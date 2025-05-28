Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Virginia International Private School

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the fourth cohort of Grade 12 students for the academic year 2024/2025 from Virginia International Private School, Aldar Education in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by parents, faculty and administrative staff, as well as a number of academic and educational figures.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak presented graduation certificates to 85 students, marking their successful completion of high school in a moment celebrated by attendees and families alike.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families, and expressed his appreciation to the school’s leadership, faculty, and staff for their dedicated efforts throughout the academic year. He encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their academic and professional journeys, to realise their ambitions and contribute to the nation’s progress and development.

The ceremony featured a variety of segments that reflected a deep sense of pride in achievement and national identity. Several school officials delivered speeches expressing their pride in this distinguished graduating class, praising the role of the teaching staff and parents in supporting the students’ journey and motivating them to excel. In addition, several graduates gave heartfelt speeches, expressing gratitude to their teachers and families, and reaffirming their pride in being part of the school community and their commitment to future excellence and societal contribution.

In his address, the school principal expressed great pride in graduating this outstanding group of students, affirming that this milestone represents the culmination of years of dedication and cooperation between the school and families. He also extended sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for gracing the event with his presence and celebrating this special moment with the students and their families. He praised Sheikh Nahyan’s continued support for educational institutions and his commitment to fostering a culture of excellence among youth.

The event concluded in an atmosphere of pride and joy, with students and parents expressing their appreciation for this memorable occasion that marks the beginning of a new chapter in their academic and personal journeys.

Virginia International Private School, Aldar Education, is one of Abu Dhabi’s leading educational institutions, offering a comprehensive academic program that fosters academic excellence and life skills development. The school aims to prepare a generation that is academically competent, ethically grounded, and socially responsible.

This graduation ceremony reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting quality education and honouring academic achievement as part of its vision to build a generation capable of meeting the challenges of the future.