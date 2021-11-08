Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of HCT students at Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and inaugural Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), attended the graduation ceremony of 118 outstanding HCT students out of the total 3,848 students in 2021.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai, was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and HCT Chancellor, Professor Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Director of HCT, several officials, teaching and administrative staff at HCT, and parents.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan stressed the Emiratis are its true asset and the driver of the development process, affirming the country’s leadership values the importance of human development and empowering citizens, by supplying them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

He also expressed his happiness at celebrating this new batch of outstanding HCT students at Expo 2020 Dubai, underscoring the event’s slogan, "Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future,".

He added that those minds will build the country and prepare a better generation for the future, while noting that the celebration coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

HCT will remain a pioneering educational establishment, Sheikh Nahyan further said, highlighting its achievements in preparing trained and professional individuals and supplying the labour market with qualified labour for 33 years.

Dr. Al Falasi expressed his happiness at the presence of Sheikh Nahyan at the graduation ceremony, and lauded its hosting at Expo 2020 Dubai, a leading international event that embodies the leadership and determination of the UAE, most notably with the country’s return to normalcy due to the efforts of its leadership.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, accompanied by Dr. Al Falasi presented Graduation Certificates to the graduates.