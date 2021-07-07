Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students of ACTVET’s Applied Technology College

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the virtual graduation ceremony of the new batch of students of the Applied Technology College of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET).

The batch is made up of 1,403 graduates of the centre’s advanced sciences programme, which covers computing, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, innovation and assistive health sciences, and its general programme, which covers applied engineering, technology, aviation, assistive health sciences, commerce, accounting and creative media production.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the graduates and wished them luck in their future endeavours while urging them to continue their academic paths with the same level of devotion and hard work, to be worthy of the confidence of the UAE’s leadership, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who always believes that they are responsible and must be equipped with knowledge, skills and expertise.

On the occasion, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Minister and Minister of Education, said that the graduates represent a new group of talented and distinguished students who are joining previous batches of students and qualified Emirati generations who studied priority subjects, which will lead to the transformation of the UAE into a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Acting Director of ACTVET’s Applied Technology College, stressed that the 1,403 graduates represent the 14th batch of young men comprising 792 male students, with 588 from the advanced programme and 204 from the general programme, as well as the 10th batch of women totalling 611 female students, with 417 coming from the advanced programme and 194 from the general programme.

ACTVET established 11 branches for boys and seven branches for girls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, where some 8,800 students are enrolled, he added.