Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Inauguration Of Indonesian President In Jakarta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends inauguration of Indonesian President in Jakarta

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, led a high-profile delegation to the inauguration ceremony of Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, and Vice President, Ma'ruf Amin.

Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the greetings of the UAE's wise leadership to the Indonesian President, the Vice President and the people on this happy occasion, which represents a significant achievement for the Indonesian government and its people.

Sheikh Nahyan hailed the potential of Indonesia and stressed the desire of the UAE and Indonesia to develop cooperation across all fields and work on diversifying them in the best interest of the two friendly countries.

