Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 4th September 2019 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended a reception hosted this evening by the outgoing Indian Ambassador, Navdeep Singh Suri, to mark the end of his tenure.

The reception was also attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-secretary of the Economy Minister for External Trade Affairs, diplomats, businessmen and members of the Indian community.

Sheikh Nahyan praised UAE's deep-rooted ties with India, the foundation of which was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He lauded Ambassador Suri's contributions to deepening relations between the UAE and India and wished him success in his future assignment.

The outgoing Indian ambassador applauded the historic ties between the UAE and India, which are founded on mutual respect and common interests.

He thanked H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Ministry's officials for the support extended to him during his tenure.