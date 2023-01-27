UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Indian Embassy's Republic Day Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, on the occasion of his country's 74th Republic Day 2023, this evening.

Senior government officials, chiefs of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE a number of Emirati and Indian businessmen, and representatives of the Indian community attended the function.
Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the long-standing, historical ties between the UAE and India, as well as the great growth potential the two nations boast across various domains.

The Indian ambassador hailed the expanding volume of political, economic, and cultural relations between the two nations, affirming the strength of their ties that were established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued to be supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

India UAE Abu Dhabi January Government Arab

Recent Stories

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

21 minutes ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

21 minutes ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caret ..

Mohsin Naqvi attends oath-taking ceremony of caretaker provincial ministers

21 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French Fo ..

31 minutes ago
 UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon ..

UN Says Peace in Ukraine Not on Immediate Horizon - Spokesperson

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.