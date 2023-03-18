UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Irish Embassy's National Day Reception

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,18th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, last night attended a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, Alison Milton, on the occasion of her country's National Day, at her residence in Abu Dhabi.

Irish Minister for education Norma Foley and a number of Emirati officials,

members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps, and a group of resident Irish businessmen and citizens also attended the event.

