Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Kuwaiti Embassy's Reception On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the reception hosted by Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, on the occasion of the 62nd National Day of Kuwait.


The ceremony, which was held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in Abu Dhabi last night, was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

During the Kuwaiti ceremony in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Post Group announced the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion bearing the slogan "The Emirates Loves Kuwait", and it was decorated with the flags of the two countries and their most prominent urban landmarks.

