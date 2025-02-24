(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended today the reception hosted by Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, on the occasion of the 64th National Day of the State of Kuwait.



The ceremony, which was held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; Omar Obaid Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In his speech on this occasion, Al Ghunaim stressed the strength of the bonds of brotherhood and the close ties that bind the leadership and people of the two brotherly countries, expressing his aspiration to make every effort and work to advance these relations to broader and wider horizons in all fields.