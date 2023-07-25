Open Menu

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Liwa Date Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The event was organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club.

While touring the event, Sheikh Nahyan explored farmers’ entries in the date and fruit competitions. He also met with the festival’s jury and was briefed by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department in the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, about the festival’s activities.

He then visited the pavilions of official and private entities and explored the agricultural products they are showcasing at the event, as well as modern agricultural technologies, most notably related to date palm cultivation.

The festival celebrates the historic and cultural importance of palm trees to the UAE and aims to protect and pass on this heritage to future generations. It also supports palm and fruit farmers and local agricultural products, promotes sustainable agricultural development and food security, boosts the economy of the Al Dhafra Region, educates farmers on modern farming methods and farm management, and motivates them to improve the quality of their products.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Event Court

Recent Stories

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

3 minutes ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

14 minutes ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

14 minutes ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law i ..

Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones

19 minutes ago
BRICS Should Tackle Global Security Challenges Tog ..

BRICS Should Tackle Global Security Challenges Together - South Africa

14 minutes ago
 Biden Says US to Cancel $130Mln in Debt for 7,400 ..

Biden Says US to Cancel $130Mln in Debt for 7,400 Student Borrowers - Statement

16 minutes ago
 Russia Calls on Countries to Help, Facilitate Peac ..

Russia Calls on Countries to Help, Facilitate Peace Efforts in West Africa - UN ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian Military Delegation Headed by Shoigu Arriv ..

Russian Military Delegation Headed by Shoigu Arrives in North Korea - Defense Mi ..

16 minutes ago
 Mali Planning to Gradually Remove French Language ..

Mali Planning to Gradually Remove French Language From All Spheres of Life - Law ..

16 minutes ago
 Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer S ..

Mali Praises Russia for Timely Wheat, Fertilizer Supplies - Lawmaker

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East