UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Moroccan Embassy's Celebration On Throne Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 10:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy's celebration on Throne Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, attended on Tuesday evening, a reception hosted by Mohamed Ait Ali, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, to mark the Throne Day.

The event, which was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel, was also attended by Abdullah Mattar Al Mazrouie, Director of Arab Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the Moroccan ambassador and people on the occasion, wishing Morocco more progress, welfare and prosperity.

Addressing the audience, the Moroccan ambassador highlighted the strong ties between the brotherly Emirati and Moroccan peoples and the keenness of the leaderships in both countries to further boost them.

The UAE-Morocco's model relations have been witnessing rapid growth in several fields, he said.

Related Topics

UAE Hotel Progress Morocco Event Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to serve London Heathrow with fourt ..

46 minutes ago

Morocco embassy celebrates 20th Anniversary of Kin ..

1 hour ago

NOC requirement for missing persons camps, unjust

1 hour ago

Evra reveals row with United chief Woodward

1 hour ago

CTO briefs NAB on financial, administrative matter ..

1 hour ago

Air Commodore Syed Ahmer Raza appointed as PAF Spo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.