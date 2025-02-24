Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket board, attended the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The game drew an unprecedented crowd, with fans from various nationalities creating an electrifying atmosphere.

From the outset, the excitement was palpable. The stadium echoed with cheers, and the flags of both nations waved high, reflecting the global passion for cricket. On the field, both teams delivered top-tier performances, showcasing the skill of the world’s best cricketers.

Before the match, Sheikh Nahyan addressed the stadium and global viewers, saying, “Today, we are watching an outstanding match between two great teams, Pakistan and India, as part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025—Pakistan. The players on both teams are among the best in the world. Please join me in congratulating them on their exceptional talents and high-level competition.”

He added, “Let us also thank the organisers, officials, umpires, referees, commentators, and special guests who contribute to the success of this tournament. It is a great pleasure to welcome the global audience watching these matches. I extend a special welcome to all and thank the peoples of all competing nations for their enduring friendship with the United Arab Emirates.”

Concluding his speech, he highlighted the unifying power of sport: “From this packed stadium and the excitement of the crowd, it is clear that fans are looking forward to these matches as much as I am. I extend my best wishes to all teams participating. We have many thrilling days of cricket ahead.

The match was a high-intensity spectacle, with players delivering exceptional performances. Every shot and wicket sent the crowd into a frenzy, creating an electric atmosphere that peaked with every run and boundary.

Advanced broadcasting technologies, giant screens, and extensive digital engagement further enhanced the global viewing experience, making this one of the most followed matches in tournament history.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is one of the world’s premier cricket tournaments, featuring top-tier teams in a professionally organised competition. The event underscores the UAE’s capability to host world-class sporting events, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern sports facilities, and expertise in managing major championships.

Hosting the tournament reaffirms the UAE’s position as a global sports hub and a preferred destination for international events. Beyond competition, it serves as a cultural and sporting bridge, attracting fans from around the world and fostering international connections through sport. Alongside the matches, cultural and entertainment activities celebrate the UAE’s rich diversity and heritage, further cementing its reputation for inclusivity and coexistence.

As the tournament progresses, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to more thrilling encounters and decisive clashes between the world’s top teams. The upcoming rounds are set to deliver intense competition and exceptional performances, adding to the excitement of the championship.

With its advanced infrastructure and organisational expertise, the UAE continues to strengthen its status as a leading global sports destination, capable of hosting major events to the highest professional standards.