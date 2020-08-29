(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Sandooq Al Watan, attended a virtual graduation ceremony for Sandooq Al Watan's initiatives, Mawhibatna and UAE Coder.

Sandooq Al Watan is a community-driven initiative launched by a group of prominent Emirati businessmen that seek to promote a sense of social cohesion in Emirati society.

Over 1,800 school students across the nation participated in the two initiatives which will develop talent, skillsets and capabilities from childhood to adulthood and foster a culture of innovation and instil a mentality of success, corporate social responsibility, and hard work among young generations.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Lt.

General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, and several board members and representatives of sponsor companies.

Mawhibatna, a key pillar for Sandooq Al Watan, identifies and nurtures gifted Emirati students to unleash their potential and develop their abilities to excel in the future, through specialised and carefully-designed programmes delivered by world pioneers.

The UAE Coder Programme teaches Emirati children aged 7 to 14 years the basics of coding in a fun and interactive way. By 2020, the programme aims to teach 2,500 children the basics of coding and enrol 500 in advanced coding programmes.