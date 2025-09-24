Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Saudi Embassy Reception On 95th National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening the reception hosted by Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, on the occasion of the 95th National Day of Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the Saudi ambassador and members of the embassy on the Kingdom’s National Day.
The reception was also attended by Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Ali Al Baloushi, Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, along with a number of senior officials and members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.
