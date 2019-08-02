Nahyan bin Mubarak attends swearing-in ceremony of Mauritanian President

(@FahadShabbir)

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, on Thursday headed a high-level delegation to attend the swearing-in of newly elected president of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, in the capital Nouakchott.

Sheikh Nahyan conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership to President Ghazouani, congratulating the Mauritanian people on this auspicious occasion, which represents a real achievement for the Mauritanian government and people.

He also highlighted both sides' aim to support their countries' efforts to boost cooperation and development to serve common interests.

A number of senior officials accompanied Sheikh Nahyan during the swearing-in ceremony of Ghazouani, 63, who is the tenth president of Mauritania since its independence from France in 1960.

Mr. Ghazouani won the June 22 presidential election with 52 percent of the votes.