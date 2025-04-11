Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The United Arab Emirates and Ireland celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, in a festive atmosphere reflecting the depth of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The high-level official ceremony was held on Thursday evening at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai, with the participation of prominent government officials, diplomats, and business leaders.

The event was organised at the invitation of Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE, who delivered a keynote address in which she expressed her country’s pride in its strong and growing partnership with the UAE.

She praised the significant progress achieved over the past five decades in various fields, particularly in education, technology, investment, and cultural and economic cooperation.

Also speaking at the event was Niamh Smyth, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and AI at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment in Ireland.

She highlighted the UAE’s strategic role in Ireland’s foreign policy, especially in light of evolving global economic and digital trends. She emphasised that both countries share a common vision for a future based on innovation, digital transformation, and a knowledge-driven economy.

The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, alongside several distinguished dignitaries, including Sheikha Hessa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Ireland.

A large number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE also attended the event, demonstrating broad international appreciation for the strength of UAE-Ireland ties.

The evening featured traditional Irish music and cultural performances by professional ensembles, offering guests an immersive glimpse into Ireland’s rich heritage. These artistic segments were warmly received by the audience and contributed to a festive ambiance of cultural exchange and mutual appreciation.

This celebration marks a milestone in a bilateral relationship that began in the 1970s and has since evolved into a model of international cooperation built on mutual respect and shared interests. In recent years, ties between the UAE and Ireland have witnessed remarkable growth across several sectors, including higher education, trade, direct investment, and coordination on global issues such as climate change and sustainability.

The event also served as a valuable platform for open dialogue between government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and civil society representatives. Attendees explored new opportunities for collaboration in light of global transformations, particularly in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, digital education, and the green economy.

Several participants expressed their admiration for the enduring partnership between the UAE and Ireland, noting that this milestone is not only a celebration of the past, but also a launchpad for deeper and more innovative cooperation in the decades ahead.

The embassies of both countries are expected to continue organising a series of cultural, economic, and educational events throughout 2025 to commemorate the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations, further strengthening the bonds between the two friendly nations.