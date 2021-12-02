UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebration At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The celebration was also attended by Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimey, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and several senior officials and foreign and Arab ambassadors to the UAE.

The celebration began with raising the country’s flag and a number of folklore performances.

"Today, as we celebrate our National Day, we feel hopeful and optimistic as we are seeing wide and renewed prospects for our fruitful national efforts, and we are proud our beloved country has established unity, coexistence and respect for everyone.

We send a message of peace and compassion to the entire world, underscored by the leading Emirati model of tolerance, progress and growth. These messages are manifested in this major international event, which is achieving global successes every day. For the first time, 192 countries are gathering at Expo 2020 Dubai amidst critical conditions," Sheikh Nahyan said.

"We have started a new phase of achievements, supported by the strong belief in our people and the wisdom of our leadership and our commitment to the values of human fraternity. We are open to cooperating with the world’s communities to achieve prosperity and wellbeing," he added.

