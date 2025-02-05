Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends US Embassy's Celebration Of Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended this evening a reception hosted by Martina Strong, the US Ambassador to the UAE, in celebration of the United States' Independence Day.
The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton in Abu Dhabi, was attended by members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, along with several officials and members of the US expat community in the country.
In her speech marking the occasion, the US Ambassador highlighted the deep and strong relationship between the United States and the UAE, noting its five-decade history.
She highlighted the privileged economic and investment ties between the two nations, noting that the UAE is the largest trading partner of the United States in the region and one of the most attractive destinations for US companies, with more than 1,500 US businesses operating across various key sectors in the country.
