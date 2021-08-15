UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Attends Virtual Graduation Of Participants Of Sandooq Al Watan's Summer Programmes

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Watan's summer programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, attended the virtual graduation ceremony for the participants of the Mawhibatna and UAE Coder programmes in 2021.

The event was also attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Hind Baqer, Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, and officials from authorities and companies that support the programmes.

In his speech at the graduation, Sheikh Nahyan noted that Emirati youth are the foundation of the nation’s human capital and the hope for the future, adding that everyone is responsible for developing their energies, determination and sense of achievement.

"I appreciate the Mawhibatna and UAE Coder initiatives, and I appreciate the talented Emirati youth who are capable of innovation and achievements.

They definitely fulfil the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who always affirms that innovation and national achievements are everyone’s responsibility, and investing in people is the key to creating a knowledgeable-based society," he said.

Al Olama highlighted the importance of supporting national initiatives aimed at building the capacities of the youth and enabling them to utilise the necessary tools to keep pace with rapidly changing local and international developments, due to the increased dependency on advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

He also commended the role of Sandooq Al Watan in training young Emirati talents.

