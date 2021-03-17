(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation board of Trustees, today chaired the 14th Annual Award's Board of Trustees’ meeting, in the presence of the Honorable Board members.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed the great appreciation extended to the Award by the founder and patron President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the continuous support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the continuous support to the date palm cultivation and date production sector.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for food Security, and Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), as the new members of the Award's Board of Trustees, and Nasser Mohammed Al Jasmi as a member representing the youth category.

The 14th Annual Award's Board of Trustees meeting, was held at the office of Sheikh Nahyan, at the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, where seven of the Board members physically attended while 3 members attended virtually. The Board members were then briefed on the meeting agenda, where they all commended the efforts of the Award’s General Secretariat and the achievements made during the thirteenth session.

The Board of Trustees then approved the Award’s closing account, of its twelfth session 2020. The Board also agreed on the launching of an integrated study on the Achievements and Impacts of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and agricultural innovation at the local, regional and international levels.

Sheikh Nahyan also approved a number of activities within the Award's plan of action for the year 2021-2022 inside and outside the country, including the organisation of the Seventh International Date Palm Conference, at the capital Abu Dhabi, in March 2022, in addition to the approval of amending the Category of "Distinguished Producers in the Date Palm sector" to the "Best Dates Production, Marketing and Processing" Category.