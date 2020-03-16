UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Chairs Sandooq Al Watan Board Of Directors Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs Sandooq Al Watan board of directors meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan, chaired the first meeting of the fund’s Board of Directors held in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of the meeting, the board thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his ongoing support and his keenness to provide Emirati citizens with decent lives and invest in human resources, to advance the process of comprehensive development.

The meeting was attended by board members Dr.Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulazi Al Khouri, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Talal Shafiq Abdullah Al Dhiyabi, Hady Mohammed Taher Badri, and Saeed Sultan Rashid Al Dhaheri.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the trust of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in the fund’s board, which reflects his belief in the values of giving and charitable work while thanking the fund’s previous board for their efforts in previous years.

Sandooq Al Watan is a model of national work, he added, noting the contributions of business leaders to the fund since its inception, as they are key partners in the development process, and urging national companies to support the fund’s objectives.

The fund’s board approved the formation of sub-committees that will monitor the implementation of the fund’s objectives and future programmes, as well as manage the drafting of a detailed future strategic plan.

The board also highlighted the importance of supporting the efforts to realise the fund’s community objectives and achieve sustainable development.

