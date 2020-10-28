UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Congratulates Arab, Islamic World On Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic world on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, congratulated the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the entire world, on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, noting that it reminds us of the mercy, compassion and love for giving and peace of the "Prophet of Tolerance," and how he built a community based on coexistence, cooperation, compassion and fraternity.

"Amidst the crisis facing the world, we must follow the ethics of the Prophet of Tolerance and copy him in our behaviours and our relations with others who are different from us," he said.

He also congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, stressing that the UAE’s tolerance and coexistence are derived from the Islamic heritage, which calls for peace and coexistence among all peoples.

Following the ethics of the Prophet, as well as his words and actions, will make the Islamic community a global community that calls for tolerance, coexistence, peace, compassion, and respect for diversity, he added while pointing out that the UAE is based on these traditional values, and that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence aims to promote these values locally, regionally and globally.

The Islamic heritage is one of the seven pillars of the UAE’s tolerance, and the words and actions of the Prophet are examples for all of us, Sheikh Nahyan further said, affirming that the Human Fraternity Document that was signed in the UAE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, is based on the Islamic and Arab heritage and traditional Emirati values, and constitute a beacon of light to everyone and a guide to tolerance, coexistence and peace.

