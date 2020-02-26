UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Conveys Condolences Of UAE Rulers To Family Of Hosni Mubarak

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has conveyed condolences of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the family of the late Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

Earlier, representing the UAE, Sheikh Nahyan took part today in the funeral of Hosni Mubarak who died yesterday at the age of 91.

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi; a number of Egyptian officials; representatives of Arab countries, as well as Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt attended the funeral.

