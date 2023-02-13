Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, crowned Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, ranked ninth in the world, as the winner the title of the first edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament.

Bencic won the championship title after defeating Russian Liudmila Samsonova 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, on Sunday, in the final, which took place at the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex, Zayed sports City.

With 12 victories, the Swiss Olympic champion became the season's tour leader in match-wins, beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka's 11 wins.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the tournament was held as part of the WTA 500 tournament, with the participation of 20 of the world's top professional tennis players.