Nahyan Bin Mubarak, Deputy Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Costa Rica Discuss Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his palace Adriana Bolanos Argueta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica.

During their meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Argueta and her delegation, where they discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between their countries to serve their mutual interests. They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

They also talked about the UAE’s preparations to host Expo 2020 Dubai with the goal of enhancing global cooperation to address global challenges and achieve worldwide peace and prosperity.

Sheikh Nahyan and Argueta also discussed the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and their countries' efforts to combat it.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE dedicated to reinforcing its relations with all countries, inspired by its values related to promoting solidarity, tolerance and peace to ensure a brighter future for all.

The relations between the UAE and Costa Rica are seeing significant development, due to the support of their leaderships to ensure more progress and prosperity for their peoples, he added.

He explained that Costa Rica's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores the profound strategic ties between the two countries and their efforts to actively contribute to the global event.

Argueta highlighted her country’s keenness to enhance cooperation with the UAE, and its eagerness to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, commending the UAE’s endless efforts to make the event a success.

