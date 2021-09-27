Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue and cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received at the ministry Monsignor Dr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, former personal secretary to His Holiness Pope Francis, and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Gaid, praising his role in preparing the historical Document on Human Fraternity (DHF) that was signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, in Abu Dhabi DHF aims to strengthen human relations and build bridges of communication and harmony among nations.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that DHF is one of the most important historical outcomes of dialogue and cooperation that aim to promote the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence around the world, and which is aligned with the humanitarian values shared by the UAE in its relationship with other countries.

From his side, Gaid voiced his gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance and brotherhood, saying that the UAE has shown a unique role model of coexistence among cultures.

He added that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has planted the seeds of brotherhood and tolerance in the UAE and its people, and the rewards are being reaped with UAE's role of leading the region towards peace and dialogue.