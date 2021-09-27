UrduPoint.com

Nahyan Bin Mubarak: DHF One Of Most Important Historical Outcomes Of Dialogue And Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue and cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received at the ministry Monsignor Dr. Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, former personal secretary to His Holiness Pope Francis, and member of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed Gaid, praising his role in preparing the historical Document on Human Fraternity (DHF) that was signed by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, in Abu Dhabi DHF aims to strengthen human relations and build bridges of communication and harmony among nations.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that DHF is one of the most important historical outcomes of dialogue and cooperation that aim to promote the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence around the world, and which is aligned with the humanitarian values shared by the UAE in its relationship with other countries.

From his side, Gaid voiced his gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance and brotherhood, saying that the UAE has shown a unique role model of coexistence among cultures.

He added that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has planted the seeds of brotherhood and tolerance in the UAE and its people, and the rewards are being reaped with UAE's role of leading the region towards peace and dialogue.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Church

Recent Stories

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

17 minutes ago
 PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

9 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

17 minutes ago
 Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit ..

Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge - Reports

9 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan for ensuring food commodities at p ..

CM Mahmood Khan for ensuring food commodities at prescribed rates

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.