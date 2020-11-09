Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Italian Foreign Affairs Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today met with Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual concern and ways of reinforcing the overall cooperation ties between the two countries, in light of their advancing strategic ties.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the relations between the UAE and Italy are distinguished and witnessing continuous development, thanks to the support of their leaderships while stressing the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen its relationships with all countries and promote human interactions with their peoples, to spread the country’s cultural message to the entire world based on peace, tolerance and coexistence.

Di Maio highlighted his country’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the UAE, to serve their mutual interests. He also commended the UAE’s comprehensive development and its key role in achieving world peace and security.

He then lauded the UAE’s leading regional and international role in establishing the foundations of peace, tolerance and coexistence, though launching initiatives aimed at maintaining global stability and prosperity.