Nahyan Bin Mubarak Discusses Cooperation With Pakistani Foreign Minister

Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received, in his palace, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Qureshi and his delegation, and both sides discussed ways to further develop cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, to serve their mutual interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern and discussed the developments to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related precautionary measures implemented by both countries.

They then discussed the UAE’s preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will coincide with the country’s Golden Jubilee.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the expo will be a new success story for the UAE, as it will encourage international cooperation in protecting the planet and serving humanity.

The UAE, upon the directives of its leadership, is keen to form friendships with all countries and be open to other cultures, he added, stressing that the UAE and Pakistan have solid historic ties that are growing stronger, thanks to the support of their leaderships.

Qureshi affirmed his country’s keenness to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE to serve their interests while highlighted the UAE’s generous international initiatives that have made it a leading example of helping many communities address the pandemic, most notably the "100 Million Meals" campaign, which embodies the values of solidarity, cooperation, fraternity and peace.

The meeting was attended by Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, and several officials.

