Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Iraq Kurdistan official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today received Niyaz Barzani, Head of Foreign Policy and Diplomacy, Office of the President, Iraqi Kurdistan Region Presidency, and his accompanying delegation during their official visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to improve cooperation between the UAE, Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to better serve their mutual interests, and exchanged views regarding a number of issues of mutual concern.

They also spoke of the importance of taking advantage of the UAE's pioneering experience in the fields of tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and peace, based on the Human Fraternity Document, so as to achieve global peace for mankind.

Sheikh Nahyan asserted that the UAE continues its efforts to promote tolerance, dialogue and coexistence, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to establish peace and stability throughout the world.

The UAE, Iraq and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have a long-standing fraternal relationship that continues to grow stronger with the support of their leaderships in the best interest of the two peoples and in light of the strong and continuing cooperation in various fields.

He also emphasised the UAE's keenness to boost cooperation with all countries worldwide, to benefit from its exceptional experience in the fields of tolerance, coexistence, peace and human solidarity in order to achieve global prosperity.

For his part, Barzani congratulated Sheikh Nahyan on the UAE's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, pointing out the significance of this achievement, as the UAE sets an example in foreign relations.

He stressed that this diplomatic achievement mirrors the UAE's influential stature globally, and that its established principles and human values have become a role model for countries throughout the world.

Barzani confirmed the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's desire to develop cooperation with the UAE, lauding the UAE's global efforts in promoting peace and tolerance through launching relevant initiatives.