Nahyan Bin Mubarak Hails 'Zayed Tolerance Trail' Initiative At Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, confirmed that the global edition of the National Festival of Tolerance this year was able to present to the world a wholesome perspective of the UAE’s experience in fostering a culture of tolerance and human fraternity at the local, regional and international levels through Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that many international dignitaries who participated in the festival’s activities expressed their admiration of the UAE’s experience in promoting values of coexistence and acceptance at all levels of society.

They also emphasised that the creativity of the experience is reflected within the cultural, religious and ethnic diversity of the nation where communities living and working side by side are able to reflect through their actions the prudent vision of the wise leadership in promoting tolerance, affirming the cohesive nature and mutual respect of society, Sheikh Nahyan added.

This came during the ceremonial reception of the "Zayed Tolerance Trail" initiative. Expo 2020 Dubai marked the last stop of the trail’s first edition.

The trail which started one month ago from Umm Al Emarat Park, launched the activities planned for this year’s National Festival of Tolerance. Culminating at Expo 2020 Dubai and held under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the trail was attended by a large number of local, regional and international leaders, who were welcomed by Afraa Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined by a large number of Expo visitors, who flocked to receive the Ride for Life activation team and the Zayed Tolerance Trail contingent.

The "Zayed Tolerance Trail" initiative represents the fruit of cooperation between the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and its strategic partner Dhabian Equestrian Club, in addition to a number of strategic collaborators, led by the Ministry of Interior, the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Emarat Park, RTA-, Etihad Airways, Etisalat, General Authority of sports, Zayed Higher Organization, and Aldar academies.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, "Zayed’s trail is a trail of tolerance and his approach was and will always be the approach we all follow in the United Arab Emirates. It is an approach built on authenticity of values which reflect the national identity of our nation and the mutual respect and joint action we pursue with others. We learnt from Zayed the true meaning of human fraternity by following a path of sincerity in everything that we set out to do.

This important initiative sheds light on the achievements of our nation during the past fifty years through country-wide landmarks which reflect the wise leadership’s actions at promoting values of tolerance and coexistence as demonstrated at all levels of society."

Sheikh Nahyan also pointed out that the UAE is very proud that the goals and objectives of the "Zayed Tolerance Trail" initiative showcases beacons of tolerance in the UAE – landmarks which embody the values of our wise leadership in spreading values of tolerance – where all inhabitants of our cherished land can learn and enrich themselves in the knowledge and rich history that the trail holds.

"Visitors from all across the globe can immerse themselves in the history and values of the trail where landmarks that have been selected shape the basis of the establishment of our nation and tell stories reflective of Zayed’s vision and core values that unify us as a cohesive society . The trail’s path is strengthened by its rich history and is positioned towards a future that will continue to build upon all achievements made as the nation propels itself into the next fifty. We look forward to future editions of the ‘Zayed Tolerance Trail’ initiative with much anticipation," Sheikh Nahyan proclaimed.

He continued, "The core qualities of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity are clearly embodied in the actions, sayings and achievements of the country's wise leaders. I would like to express my greatest gratitude and respect to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their achievements and vision that made the UAE a pioneer in areas which promote a culture of tolerance, harmonious coexistence and a spirit of human fraternity."

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his appreciation to all the participants in the Zayed Tolerance Trail initiative, who presented a wonderful and civilized image of diversity, richness and cohesion, reflective of Emirati society.

For their part, all the participants in the "Zayed Tolerance Trail" initiative, including its strategic partner, Dhabian Equestrian Club, expressed their joy and pride in participating in the National Festival of Tolerance through this rich initiative, whose core values which focus on promoting a culture of tolerance, knowledge enrichment and fostering a spirit of harmony and peaceful coexistence continue to grow.