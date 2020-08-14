(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence hailed the historic diplomatic achievement that enhances UAE's stature as a pioneering country in coexistence, peace and tolerance values regionally and globally and supports peace process in the middle East and its pursuance to halt conflicts, so that everyone is devoted to achievement and prosperity through enhancing economic growth, promoting innovation, and strengthening relations among peoples.

He said that diplomatic breakthrough in relations in the coming stage, with the support of the UAE, especially through the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, mirrors the far-sightedness and deep understanding of political issues and a future vision for resolving regional issues that have eluded over the years.

He added that this vision leads to peace, cooperation and progress in all fields and for the benefit of all.

Sheikh Nahyan also stressed that the step would support the just rights of the Palestinian people, peoples of the region and the world, and would push everyone to coexist in peace in accordance with the principles of human fraternity, as well as ends decades of conflict.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and Emiratis as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.