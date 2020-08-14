UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nahyan Bin Mubarak Hails UAE's Historic Diplomatic Step To Bring Peace In Region And Globe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE's historic diplomatic step to bring peace in region and globe

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence hailed the historic diplomatic achievement that enhances UAE's stature as a pioneering country in coexistence, peace and tolerance values regionally and globally and supports peace process in the middle East and its pursuance to halt conflicts, so that everyone is devoted to achievement and prosperity through enhancing economic growth, promoting innovation, and strengthening relations among peoples.

He said that diplomatic breakthrough in relations in the coming stage, with the support of the UAE, especially through the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, mirrors the far-sightedness and deep understanding of political issues and a future vision for resolving regional issues that have eluded over the years.

He added that this vision leads to peace, cooperation and progress in all fields and for the benefit of all.

Sheikh Nahyan also stressed that the step would support the just rights of the Palestinian people, peoples of the region and the world, and would push everyone to coexist in peace in accordance with the principles of human fraternity, as well as ends decades of conflict.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the homeland and Emiratis as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Middle East All

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables agree to partner in eigh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.