Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, emphasised the profound historical and strategic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic during his keynote speech at the CCI France UAE Annual Gala Dinner, held this evening in Abu Dhabi.

The event welcomed a distinguished audience of high-level dignitaries, ambassadors, and business leaders from both the UAE and France, alongside representatives from global and local companies. The elegant evening combined economic and cultural dialogue in a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the strength of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The CCI France UAE Gala Dinner is considered one of the most prominent socio-economic events in the country, serving as a strategic platform for enhancing business collaboration and decision-making dialogue. It also underscores the Chamber’s central role in reinforcing Franco-Emirati relations. This year’s theme, “From Heritage to Innovation,” highlighted the importance of preserving cultural identity and historical legacy while simultaneously embracing modernity and innovation.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated: “I am delighted to be among you this evening, and I thank CCI France UAE for the kind invitation and the efforts of all those who have created such a warm and welcoming environment for dialogue and cooperation.”

He continued: “This annual gala presents an opportunity to celebrate the deep-rooted relationship between the United Arab Emirates and France—one built over decades of constructive cooperation and mutual understanding. Over the course of the UAE’s union, CCI France UAE has played a vital and positive role in building cultural and economic bridges between our two nations.”

He further explained: “Your choice of the theme ‘From Heritage to Innovation’ reflects a deep awareness of the values that underpin sustainable development. Here in the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, we believe that our future can only be charted with a thorough understanding of our past. Our pride in our heritage and traditions forms the foundation upon which we build our vision for tomorrow.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “I was particularly pleased to learn that this event highlights innovative solutions that honor cultural identity and natural resources while promoting forward-looking progress. This balanced approach is exactly what our societies need today, and I commend everyone working in this noble direction.”

He stressed that innovation knows no boundaries, stating: “To achieve tangible results, however, we must ensure collaboration across government and private sectors and build local and international networks that support sustainable economic and social growth.

”

He went on to say: “This is precisely what makes CCI France UAE a dynamic model of mutual understanding and cooperation. You are bridge builders—linking cultures and economies—and playing a central role in fostering peace and shared prosperity.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded his speech by stating: “It brings me great joy to take part in honoring outstanding individuals and companies tonight—those who embody a spirit of innovation, excellence, and commitment. They reflect the bright and constructive role of the French community in the UAE. I look forward to a future of even stronger relations between our nations—driven by cooperation in science, economy, culture, and innovation. Let us continue forward, inspired by our heritage and optimistic about the future we can create together.”

With over 800 attendees, the evening showcased the dynamism and diversity of our ecosystem and highlighted emblematic joint initiatives. Business Awards were presented to SYP – Shake Your Plants, an innovative start-up, and Nojoom, a leading French joint venture in the UAE, in recognition of their creativity, innovation, and local impact.

The evening featured a showcase of pioneering projects that skillfully merged tradition with modernity, embodying a spirit of innovation grounded in respect for cultural identity. The event also included the presentation of excellence awards to individuals and organisations who made notable contributions to the fields of business, cultural innovation, and economic development.

CCI France UAE is the largest gathering of French-speaking and Francophile professionals and businesses in the middle East, with over 500 members ranging from SMEs to multinational corporations. For over three decades, the Chamber has played a vital role in enhancing Franco-Emirati ties by supporting French companies operating in the UAE and organizing high-level events that foster professional engagement and cross-cultural collaboration.

As a key member of the CCI France International network—comprising more than 120 French Chambers in 95 countries—CCI France UAE holds a global stature, serving as a gateway for companies seeking to enter and thrive in the UAE and Gulf markets.

The gala witnessed the presence of prominent figures from both nations, enriching the celebratory ambiance with a shared sense of pride and cooperation. The event reflected a joint commitment to fostering innovation, promoting sustainable development, and leveraging bilateral relations to shape a promising economic future.

This ongoing collaboration is expected to further strengthen avenues for joint growth and reinforce the status of the UAE and France as complementary forces in global innovation and economic leadership—anchored in shared values of understanding, mutual respect, and a confident, strategic outlook toward the future.