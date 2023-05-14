Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has honoured 255 male and female graduates of the 20th batch of the University of Dubai “Year of Sustainability Cohort” at Dubai Opera.

Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid library Foundation, and several officials attended the graduation ceremony.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the UAE national anthem was played, and a film about the university was aired.

In his speech before the attendees, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the university's Board of Trustees and congratulated the graduates, praising their efforts that contributed to their success in gaining their academic degrees.

He said, "In fact, our celebration today is a celebration of the UAE leaders' and the society's support for universities and the keenness on ensuring that these universities, including the University of Dubai, are fully capable of performing their vital role in the journey of society.

Our country, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, supports the universities' pioneering role in shaping the future of the country.

He also extended thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his wise and far-sighted vision attached to education and his keenness in providing continuous support for educational institutions and safeguarding their success in building the country's present and future.

Thereafter, Sheikh Nahyan presented certificates to the graduates.

Dr.

Eesa M. Bastaki, President of the University, thanked the graduates and expressed the university's pride in them and their contributions to promoting its stature and position regionally and globally.

