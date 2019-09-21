UrduPoint.com
Nahyan Bin Mubarak Honours BUNYAN Knights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:45 PM

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours BUNYAN Knights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Chairman of the University Leadership Council, honoured 30 engineer alumni working with Arabtec Holding, the Dubai-listed construction firm, as knights of the BUNYAN Initiative for the Capacity-Building of the Youth.

The ceremony took place at Sheikh Nahyan's palace in Abu Dhabi and was attended by Peter Pollard, Arabtec Holding's Group Chief Executive Officer, top Arabtec executives, and Prof. Mary Hinton, President of the Catholic University of America of St. Benedict.

Iman Al Marzouqi, Emiratization Manager at Arabtec, a motivational and inspirational role model for the people of determination, was among those honoured.

The honorees have undergone a training programme in the UAE and the United States.

As a key initiative of the University Leadership Council launched under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan, the BUNYAN Initiative provides a platform for prominent industry leaders and distinguished academics, mentoring cohorts of the brightest young entrepreneurs of the UAE, to look into avenues of mutual collaboration that are meant to significantly enhance the opportunities made available for capacity-building of the youth, and locally relevant creativity and advancement in technology and innovation.

The BUNYAN Initiative consists of both (i) BUNYAN Knights (most promising young entrepreneurs nominated and selected from among the best and brightest graduates of the leading universities in the UAE), and (ii) BUNYAN Fellows, prominent inspirational figures from industry nominated to the Fellowship by the BUNYAN Knights, who view these prominent figures as role-models for the Emirati youth.

