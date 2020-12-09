Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office with Al Hassan bin Ali Award

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Chairman of the Supreme Scientific Council of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, honoured the "Fakhr Al Watan Office" with the Al Hassan bin Ali Award 2020, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The award was presented yesterday to Dr. Maha Barakat, Director of the Office, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in Abu Dhabi, as part of the 7th annual Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies held virtually in Abu Dhabi.

During the ceremony, Shaikh bin Bayyah said, "We hope that the award will be a symbolic and moral expression of honouring acts of giving and good deeds, to showcase influential people and organisations that serve humanity and promote the values of giving, solidarity and peace, locally, regionally and globally.

He added that the office won the award due to its role as a coordination authority, which represents the country that supports and recognises the efforts of frontline heroes who have shown the greatest examples of sacrifice.

Dr. Barakat expressed her happiness at receiving the award while thanking the forum, Sheikh Nahyan and Shaikh bin Bayyah for selecting the office, which highlights the vision of the UAE’s leadership to mobilise community support, recognise frontline workers and appreciate their efforts and sacrifices.

The annual award is presented to individuals and organisations that have served humanity and promoted the values of giving, solidarity and peace, locally, regionally and globally.